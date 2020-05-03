HOZDIC, Francis M.

HOZDIC - Francis M. April 26, 2020, age 76. With heavy hearts our family shares the news of Francis Hozdic's passing in the comfort of his home. Beloved husband of 35 years to Joanne M. (nee Pavia) Hozdic; devoted father of Michael (Donna), Patricia (Daniel) Jarvis, Stephen (Myra), Joseph (Tiffany), and Elena (Michael) Curran; loving grandfather of Matthew, Katelynn, Andrew, Ellie, Samuel, Landon, and Giovanna; dear brother of Mary Ellen (late Frank) Federovitch and predeceased by Charles Hozdic II and Richard Hozdic; also survived by his many cherished nieces and nephews. Words fall short of describing the enduring love we felt for our loving husband and dad, but take solace in knowing that he is at peace. Francis devoted his life to his wife and family, and served God with a genuine and generous heart. He had many talents and graciously shared his time with others. His children and grandchildren were his joy, and he took pride in spending time with them, whether coaching their sports teams, hunting and fishing at the family cabin, or passing along his endless handyman skills. He will be remembered for his good-humored spirit, his entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic and his generous smile. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Mr. Hozdic's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com