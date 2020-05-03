HOY, Patricia M. (Mulvaney)

Hoy - Patricia M. (nee Mulvaney)

April 30, 2020, of Orchard Park, NY, beloved wife of Hugh Hoy; devoted mother of David (Tina), Peter (Debbie), Maureen (Rick) Rost, Irene (Stan) Seyler, John (Sherry) and Thomas (Jessie Thomas) Hoy; cherished grandmother of Rebecca, Jessica, Rebecca, Peter, Paul, Mark, Jamie, Tony, Ian, and Ella; loving great-grandmother of Nathan, Dominick, and Noah; also survived by many nieces and nephews. For the safety of family and friends, private services were held. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com