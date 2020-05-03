HENNIGAN, John P. "Jack"

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest April 25, 2020, beloved husband of Helen (nee Bienko) Hennigan; devoted father of David (Michelle) and Timothy (Julie) Hennigan; cherished grandfather of Andrew (Alexandria), Dylan, Ryan and Grace Hennigan; adored great-grandfather of Nora; loving son of the late Patrick and Marion Hennigan. No prior visitation. Private services. A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held at a later date. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery. Jack was a Korean War Navy veteran, member of the Sacred Heart Holy Name Society, Sacred Heart Senior Citizens, Orchard Park Senior Citizens and the Knights of Columbus Bishop Burke Council #5284. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com