HARRINGTON, Joseph D.

HARRINGTON - Joseph D. May 1, 2020, beloved husband of Grace (Sticht); dear father of Joseph (Jenny), James (Kim) and Jeffrey (Jane); fond grandfather of Forrest (Lauren), Maggie (fiance;e Nick), Patrick, Olivia, Nicholas, Grace, Ryan and Kathryn; brother of David (Maureen) and the late Michael (late Maria); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe was a Teacher at Sweet Home Middle School and a Football Coach for Buffalo State College. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ST. JOHN'S FUNERAL HOME, (892-4600).