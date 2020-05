HARMON, John W.

HARMON - John W. April 25, 2020, father of Loran Beth Carter; grandfather of three grandchildren; beloved son of the late Kevin and Lois (Downey) Harmon; brother of Kevin (Dawn), Laura Priore, Patrick (Catherine) and the late Edward Harmon; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.THMcCarthyFH.com