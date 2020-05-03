HANNA, Norma C. (Freyburger)

April 26, 2020, wife of the late Robert; dear mother of Donna (late James) Boyle and Daniel (Diane) Hanna; dear grandmother of Timothy, Patrick, Robert, Tammy and Danielle; great-grandmother of 14; great-great-grandmother of three. No prior visitation. Graveside service will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions in Norma's name may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com