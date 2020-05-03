HANDEL, Karen P. (Carnine)

HANDEL - Karen P. (nee Carnine)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, April 30, 2020, former wife of Kenneth K. Handel; loving mother of Kathryn L. Wolski and Sandra J. Handel; grandmother of Dr. Brandon J. Wolski; daughter of the late Glenn T. and Virginia I. (nee Orr) Carnine; sister of Rollin Carnine and Glenda (Larry) Rubenstein; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com