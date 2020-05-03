GROSS, Lucille R. (Petrino)

May 2, 2020, age 91, beloved wife of the late Allan L. Gross; loving mother of Luanne F. (Paul) Kozlowski; cherished grandmother of Mitchell and Keanu; adored great-grandmother of Jaxson and Kai; dear sister of the late Frances (late Joseph) Vacanti, Donato "Sonny" (late Enza) Petrino, Frank "Butch" Petrino and Carol Gallo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Current Services will be held for the family only and a future Memorial Service will be held when permitted. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.AMIGONE.com