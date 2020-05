GREEN, Robin (Lumpkin)

GREEN - Robin (nee Lumpkin)

Of Buffalo, NY, transitioned on April 4, 2020, loving wife, angel of Donald Green; daughter of the late Elmo Lumpkin Jr. and late Ennis William Lumpkin; sister to late Gloria Lumpkin, late Yvonne (Aarat) Loftin, late Joyce Lumpkin, late Preston Lumpkin, late Lewis Lumpkin, late Ronnie Lumpkin, late Frank Lumpkin (TX); survived by brother Mark (Theresa) Lumpkin (TX), mother-in-law Emma N. Green; special cousins, Pastor Vincent (Nobie) Tiegs and Toni (Robert) Zobel, and a host of family and friends who loved Robin dearly! An Angel was entrusted into our lives and slowly ascended!