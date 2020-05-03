GODZISZ, Helen M. (Nicinski)

GODZISZ - Helen M. (nee Nicinski)

April 29, 2020, beloved wife of the late Stephen Godzisz; dear mother of Mary (James) Kaye, Patricia (late Michael) (Gregory) Dalton-Gauthier, Theresa (late Charles) (Ronald) Wiechec and the late Stephen J. Godzisz; survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.