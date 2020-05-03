GLASHAUSER, Henrietta J. (Schleicher)

April 29, 2020, age 103, beloved wife of the late Robert H. Glashauser; mother of Gregory (Lori) Glashauser; grandmother of Nicholas, Adam and Maxwell Glashauser; dear aunt of Yvonne (Jack) Schosek. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Visit Henrietta's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com to share memories and condolences. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.