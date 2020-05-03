GILBERT, Clair L. (Damico)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on April 29, 2020, beloved wife of the late Gerald Gilbert; devoted mother of Debby (Bob) Lyon, Sandy (Wayne) Cooper and the late Joyce Gilbert; cherished grandmother of Nicolette and Jeremy (Jess); loving daughter of the late Dominic and Anna Damico; dear sister of Phyllis Arena and the late Lena Katilus; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Mrs. Gilbert retired from Sorrento Cheese after 32 years. Online condolence at www.lombardofuneralhome.com