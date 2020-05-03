GAZZO, Angelo A.

GAZZO - Angelo A. April 29, 2020, age 85, beloved husband of 60 years to Dolores C. (Rinaldo); dearest father of Ellen (Warren) Jones, Carol (Peter Klemenich) and Nancy (Tom) Patterson; loving Papa of Dr. Eric Jones, Megan and Joseph Patterson, and Sara Gearhart; also survived by a sister Agnes (Leonard) Testa and a brother Dr. Frank (Marge) Gazzo and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will have a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the staff of Harris Hill Nursing Facility, for the loving care they provided him. Ange was a firm believer in blood donation and gave frequently. Please make a blood donation in Ange's honor at your local blood bank.