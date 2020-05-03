GARTEN, Lois H. (Neuman)

April 30, 2020, beloved wife of the late Zalman "Zally" Garten; loving mother of Greg (Eileen Watson) Garten, Mark (Julia Solo) Garten and Alan (Liz Eyrick) Garten; loving Bubbie of Trevor, Laurel and Cleo; also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private Interment Service was held, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Williamsville for their love and care to Lois in her last few years. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Share your condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.