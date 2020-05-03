GALVIN, Marion A. (Gordon)

GALVIN - Marion A. (nee Gordon)

Of Williamsville, entered into rest on April 25, 2020, at age 95, beloved wife of the late John R. Galvin, Sr.; devoted mother of Patricia (Eli) Morales, Karen (Angelo) Giancarlo, Kathleen (Jim) Owens, Deborah (Tony) Khoury, John (Andrea) Galvin, Jr., the late Timothy (Linda) Galvin, the late Kevin Galvin and the late Maureen (Phil) Chew; cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Philip and Elizabeth Gordon; dear sister of Phyllis, June, Nancy and the late Rita; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com