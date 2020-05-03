GALE, Loretta M. (Skokowski)

April 30, 2020, beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Gale; dear mother of Daniel (Suzanne) Gale and Shirley (Warren) Nowak; grandmother of Kelly (Eric), Stacey (Bryan) and Christopher (Allison); great-grandmother of Ava, Nolan, Blake, Owen, Alex and Amelia; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Funeral Service private. A Memorial will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.