FREEMAN, Hyman

FREEMAN - Hyman Entered into rest April 20, 2020, beloved husband of the late Elaine M. (nee Bovi) Freeman; devoted father of Susan (Mark) Christian, Sharon (Bryan) Clark and Wayne (Kristen) Freeman; cherished grandfather of Edward, Lisa, Randy (Tiffany), Kylie and Erik; fond great-grandfather of Shea, Darcy and Reece; loving son of the late Harry and Rose Freeman; dear brother of Meyer (late Carol) Freeman; fond brother-in-law of Joan (Reno) Cunico and the late Barbara (late Peter) Mangano; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Service. Interment at Acacia Park Cemetery. Hyman served in the US Army during the Korean War. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com