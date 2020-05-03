FORSHA, Patrick "Mike"

Age 68, of the City of Tonawanda, April 26, 2020, under the care of Hospice, beloved husband of 50 years to Peggy C. (nee Duffy) Forsha; loving father of Michael (Amy) Forsha and Brian Forsha; grandfather of Ryan, Jack, Myaka, Matthew, Brenna and Braiden; son of the late Paul J. and Margaret "Peg" Forsha; brother of Elaine Manners, Ronald (Joanne) Forsha, John (late Marilyn) Forsha, Sharon (Wayne) Grefrath and Mark Forsha; brother-in-law of Patricia (Jack) Schneider; also many nieces and nephews. Mike was a US Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated Pat Forsha Truck and Auto Collision for 30 years and was a member of Tonawandas' Post 264 American Legion and Frontiersmen Post 7545 VFW. A private Prayer Service will be held in St. Francis of Assisi Chapel Columbarium for his immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com