FOOSE, Anna J. (Kezman)

FOOSE - Anna J. (nee Kezman)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest April 30, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard F. Foose; devoted mother of Suzanne Fino, Angela (Matthew) Eich, Lisa (Rafael) Mendez and the late Paula (late Jim) Ziegler and Richard Foose; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Marko and Mary Kezman; dear sister of Judy (Mike) Alvarez and the late Dorothy Ortiz, Andrew Kezman, Mary (late Bill) Gechell, William (Joan) Kezman, Michael (Patricia) Kezman and Katherine (late John) Slanac; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com