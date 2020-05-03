FLASCHNER, Joy

FLASCHNER - Joy On April 27, 2020, Joy Flaschner, loving mother, grandmother "Nonny" and friend, passed away at the age of 88. True to her name, Joy's warmth, sense of humor and loving spirit were infectious, bringing joy and happiness to everyone around her throughout her life. She was born on October 4, 1931, in Niagara Falls, NY, and graduated with honors from the University of Michigan. She lived the majority of her life in Buffalo, NY, with her late husband of more than 52 years, Jerry, where she combined her passions for adventure, travel and the arts by working as a travel agent. Known as "The Joy of Travel," Joy loved visiting new places and experiencing different cultures. She especially enjoyed escaping from the cold Buffalo winters to the beaches of Mexico and spending summers on the shores of New Hampshire's Lake Ossipee. Joy loved to socialize, share stories, play tennis, take afternoon naps, listen to Frank Sinatra and read, with a particular appreciation for the humorous writing of Erma Bombeck. Six years ago, she moved to Fleet Landing in Atlantic Beach, Florida, where she lived until her passing. She made many great friends there and enjoyed playing Scrabble with her dear friend, Leo. Above all else, Joy treasured and adored her family. She leaves behind three sons and their families: Steven, his wife, Kristina, and their daughters, Erika, Katie and Alyssa from Buffalo; Mark and his wife, Chris, from Atlanta; and John, his wife, Sandy, and their son, Robert, from Atlantic Beach, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Joy Flaschner's name to Give Kids The World (www.gktw.org) or a charity of your choice.