Succumbed to Covid-19, cared for by the compassionate hospital staff while family kept in touch electronically. Beloved wife of the late Edward; dear mother of James (Lynn), Ronald and Gary Fields; loving grandmother of Jillian and Jenna; step grandmother of Taylor and Brittany; sister of Sylvia (Neil) Regan and the late Anna; survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.