FAWCETT-OHLSON, Diane

FAWCETT-OHLSON - Diane Passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home in Winslow, ME, after a courageous battle with cancer. Diane was born on November 12, 1948 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Deloris (nee Younglove) and Hugh Bartlemus. She is survived by her loving husband Mark Ohlson; children Elaine Fawcett, John Fawcett (Pam), Laryssa Hiller (Scott), Nicole Swain; grandchildren Molly, Emily, Mike, Brandi, Tyler, Roscoe, Oak, and great-grandson Marco. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Lindsey and Elaine, and her beloved cats, L.T., Midnight, and Sammi. Diane's life always involved helping others wherever she lived and worked. Her life found home in far flung places, New York, Connecticut, Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts, Germany, Oregon, New Hampshire, and in her final home in Maine. Her need to bring love and support to her family through large gatherings and holidays extended to neighbors, co-workers and friends, as she nurtured those in her vicinity with the same importance and care. Diane loved to cook and often could be found dancing in her kitchen, singing to Barbara Streisand, Adele or Michael Buble'. She loved her plants and her garden (especially her lilacs) and was an avid photographer. Her beautiful photographs traced the path of her life from east coast to west, across Europe and Asia, and back to the woods of New Hampshire, and the coast of Maine. Diane's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough, ME and at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, as well as Northern Light Home Care and Hospice of Waterville, ME for their dedication and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snell Foundation for support of cancer patients at New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough, ME in Diane's memory. Snell Foundation, P.O. Box 6304, Scarborough, ME 04070

https://www.snellfoundationmaine.org