FASANELLO, Catharine (Walsh)

May 1, 2020, age 98, beloved mother of Peter A. (Tracy) Fasanello, Jr. and Rebecca (David Mold) Fasanello; survived by her children and loving nephews and nieces; predeceased by her husband, Peter, and longtime companion, Joe Radder. Catharine was born on August 9, 1921 in Buffalo, NY, to John T. and Rebecca D. Walsh. After graduating from Holy Angels Academy and D'Youville College, Catharine began a career in advertising as a Copywriter. She met her husband, a Graphic Designer, working at the same advertising agency and moved to Williamsville where they raised their family. Throughout the 1960s and 1970's, she volunteered as a remedial reading teacher to young immigrants from Poland at Corpus Christi school, as a teacher in the Great Books after-school program for local high schoolers at the Williamsville Public Library, and as an English tutor to Japanese women whose families were temporarily living and working in Western New York. A proud Western New Yorker, long rides in Buffalo and the surrounding countryside gave her as much pleasure as did cultivating her home and garden. Trips to Europe, California, Texas and New Mexico were also loved by Catharine. She was intrigued by languages and everything to do with words; she was even known to overturn a Scrabble board or two, if things weren't going her way. A Memorial Mass will be planned at a future date. Donations may be made in Catharine's name to Friends of Night People. https://friendsofnightpeople.com/ways-to-give/donate. The family wishes to thank their friend, Lorraine, and all the staff of Elderwood at Lancaster for helping them to make Catharine's last years active, happy and safe. Condolences may be shared at www.beachtuynfh.com