FARRUGGIA, Anna Maria (Falcone)

FARRUGGIA - Anna Maria (nee Falcone)

May 1, 2020, age 97, beloved wife of the late Rosario Farruggia; loving mother of Vincenzo (Deborah), Gaetano (Gabriella), Giuseppe (Greta) Farruggia and Rosetta (Andrew) Brocato; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and predeceased by one grandson; predeceased by five brothers and one sister; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Anna Maria's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com