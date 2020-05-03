EVANS, David Tom III

EVANS - David Tom Iii Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest suddenly, April 28, 2020, beloved husband of 27 years to Catherine (nee Christiano) Evans; devoted father of Sarah Catherine Evans and 2LT David Tom Evans IV; cherished Papa of Nolan James Costello; loving son of the late David Tom and Shirley Ann Evans; brother of Deborah Kucharski; adored son-in-law to James and Karen Christiano; also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Dave was a proud active member of St. Johnsburg Fire Co. and a proud member of USW Local 135L District 4. He was looking forward to his new job with The International in Pittsburgh. He lived his life happily serving others and is a US Marine Corps veteran. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com