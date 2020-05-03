Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 13.

ALDEN

• 536 Creekside Drive, Anthony Burry to Brian M. Szafranski, $240,000.

• 942 Exchange St., Benjamin C. Blackmore to Jason R. Pompeo, $148,000.

AMHERST

• 2915-2949 North Forest Road, Core Forest Amherst LLC to Amherst Forest Property LLC, $2,650,000.

• 28 Harbridge Manor, Ronald C. Wedekindt to Ronald C Wedekindt Trust 100190 Tr, $610,000.

• 212 Delwood, John J. Rubino to Rylie Court Inc, $596,000.

• 50 Knollwood Lane, Karen E. Smith to Kathleen A. Comaratta, $565,000.

• 47 Old Tower Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Joseph Rich Jr., $429,900.

• 153 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Chaka Stallworth; Marvin J. Stallworth, $381,035.

• 1015 Wehrle Drive, Alice M. Wahler to Dennis Wahler, $380,000.

• 243 Forestview Drive, Jie Zhao; Jie Zhao Zhuang; Jun Zhuang to Andrea L. Bradley; Patrick H. Bradley, $379,000.

• 42 Troy View Lane, Chen C. James; Meg C. Chen to Amanie A. Akarah-Bailey; Adrian J. Bailey, $365,000.

• 1011 Wehrle Drive, Alice M. Wahler to Dennis Wahler, $320,000.

• 4 Northledge Drive, Mary C. Miller to Richard Eric Kwasniewski; Martin Tamara Lee Sadinsky, $316,000.

• 57 Treebrooke Court, Diane M. Joseph; Lemoine Joseph to Taryn B. Hartman, $308,000.

• 409 Washington Hwy, Olivier Dube to David F. Froehlich; Traci E. Froehlich, $295,000.

• 73 Westchester Road, Zhen Jiang; Wei Sun to Moyer Donald Alan Jr; Linda K. Moyer, $275,500.

• 202 Breezewood Common, Susan E. Hayden to Debasish Banik; Upasana Dhar, $247,000.

• 980-990 Campbell Boulevard, Peter Bordin; Stephanie Bordin; Stephanie Ann Sacco to Brandon Scott Elie; Theresa Elie, $240,000.

• 465 Campbell Boulevard, Aleksandr Livshits; Marina Livshits to Andrew M. Kerwin; Lynn M. Kerwin, $239,000.

• 55 Coniston Road, Leonard F. Falzone to Kathryn Rand, $235,000.

• 1405 North French Road, Lynne Bain; Alvin R. Hardy; Thomas E. Hardy to Laurie Michalski; Steven J. Michalski, $210,000.

• 93 Cimarand Drive, Martha Deppe Moritz to Joanne E. Maciok; Robert J. Maciok Jr., $205,500.

• 51 Westcliffe Drive, Colleen J. Harris to Jeffrey C. Janese; Jeffrey V. Janese, $195,000.

• 368 Lamarck Drive, Douglas Kenjockety; Douglas Kenjockety II to Averick Parker; Amanda Winkelsas, $195,000.

• 841 Eggert Road, Christopher Cecchini; Christopher J. Cecchini to Daryl W. Kenner, $185,000.

• 850 Klein Road, 6831 Seneca St. LLC to Leo V. Noe IV, $172,500.

• 391 Grover Cleveland Hwy, New Opportunities Community Housing Development Corp to John Eric Sciria, $160,000.

• 4 Beacon Pk Ub, Lisa M. Story to Wendy L. Syed, $154,200.

• 1204 Netherton Court, Zachary G. Sponaugle to Lisa Redino, $154,000.

• 48 Grace Ave., Margaret Fotheringham to Deep Singh, $138,000.

• 25 Bristol Dr Unit A, Jihad Abialmouna; Farres Abilmona to Cheryl L. Heindl, $109,900.

• 72 Old Lyme Dr Apt 1, Robert Sorce to Jeffrey Reznicki, $107,000.

• 4605 Chestnut Ridge Rd #1, Anita M. Mahaney to Amy Grover; Michael Grover, $105,000.

• 60 Wickham Drive, Jack E. Oehmler; Tim E. Oehmler; Tim Edward Oehmler to 6831 Seneca St. LLC, $100,000.

• 178 Hillcrest, Colleen M. Mcnamara to Mary E. Goss, $95,000.

• 61a #6 Georgian Lane, Lynne K. Fish; Audrey N. Mccarthy; Kaliel N. Sheheen to David Cohen, $89,000.

• 251 Springville Ave., Arundhuti Chaudhuri; Biswendu Chaudhuri to Ny14226 LLC, $71,000.

• 498 Maynard, Carol L. Mollach to Keith E. Bailey, $15,000.

ANGOLA

• 18 Lerczak Drive, David M. Jerozal; John R. Jerozal; Raymond F. Jerozal Jr.; Kathleen Sallas Myones; Deborah Villa to Linda A. Schmidt; Roger D. Schmidt, $114,900.

• 24 John R Drive, Karen M. Blecha; James Heinrich; Thomas Heinrich; Timothy J. Heinrich to Joseph F. Blazevic, $16,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 1425 Davis Road, Philip B. Abramowitz; Justin R. Smith to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $223,658.

BOSTON

• 5568 Johns Terr, Fannie Mae to Matthew A. Kielich, $171,000.

BUFFALO

• 10 Oakland, Amber N. Hallett; Jonathan M. Manes to Denise Lillvis; John Lillvis, $560,000.

• 379-381 Linwood Ave., Sinatra&company Redevelopment LLC to Amb Real Estate Holdings LLC, $530,000.

• 344 Colvin Ave., Eric D. Doss to Renijah A. Long; Shequanda K. Long, $300,000.

• 18 Rees St., John Mackinnon; John P. Mackinnon to Jcos LLC, $297,000.

• 849 Delaware Ave Unit 303, Stefanie Mccauley; Stefanie Walsh to Raintree Island Properties LLC, $267,500.

• 512 Porter Ave., Barbara Pecora Oneill to Sambar Properties LLC, $265,000.

• 800 West Ferry St Unit 3b, Julie Koch to Alexandra C. Pfeifer, $250,000.

• 31 Mariner St., Melissa Dayton to Edward P. Meehan III, $240,700.

• 234 Norwalk Ave., Angela Lambrix; Brett Lambrix to Brianne Rehac, $200,000.

• 219 Saint Lawrence Ave., Rsr Homes LLC to Sean Watson, $190,900.

• 211 Saranac, Dag Group LLC to Christopher Mcdonald; Stacey L. Mcdonald, $169,000.

• 359 Abby, Cynthia E. Kenol; Frantz Kenol to Jessie Elizabeth Farris; Matthew Jacob Kieta, $164,000.

• 345 Connecticut St., USA Homeownership Foundation Inc to James T. Bedard, $154,500.

• 97 Briggs Ave., John David Brunt; Mark Krupa; Jane Southren to Megna Ralph Carmine Sr, $130,000.

• 140 Culver Road, Beverly A. Callahan to Patrick N. Dickty, $125,000.

• 569 Crescent Ave., Marcella R. Criscione to Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC, $122,000.

• 17 Newman Place, Moussa Khalil to Laura M. Dawidowicz, $119,900.

• 585 Marilla, Mark T. Fuller to Allysa L. Olsen, $105,000.

• 17 Daisy Place, Buffalo Revival Holdings LLC to Chanel Watson, $105,000.

• 52 Euclid Place, Tayrona Development Inc to Travis Carlson; Megan Gonsalves, $101,000.

• 49 Beatrice Ave., Thomas W. Lenz to Pray Meh; Da Reh, $100,000.

• 24 Lansing, City of Buffalo to Rachel Oren, $98,000.

• 222 Hewitt, Bcg Nadlan LLC to Arman Hossain; Imran Hossain, $97,500.

• 91 Whitehall, Edward J. Keller; Kathryn M. Keller; Michelle Keller; Kristen R. Kolb to Kenneth A. Zulawski, $96,000.

• 198 Kay St., 716 Estates LLC to Brian Patterson; Frances Patterson, $92,000.

• 231 Cambridge, Mohammed Faisul; Nahid Faisul to Royal Friends&family LLC, $90,000.

• 391 Military Road, Randolph Monterro to Erika D. Mcgriff, $87,874.

• 66 Glor, Jeffrey E. Marion; Michelle Pantojas to U S Bank Trust NA Tr; Lsrmf Mh Master Participation Trust II Tr, $87,108.

• 161 Austin St., Christopher Wood to Gold Austin LLC, $87,000.

• 2282 Seneca St., Chubbys Enterprises LLC to Tayrona Development Inc, $80,000.

• 103 Longnecker, Thomas Kilijanski to Mohammad Anisuzzaman; Khaleda Khatun, $80,000.

• 197 Grace St., Catherine E. Bank; Joan M. Brylinski to Carmen Colon, $80,000.

• 45 Schiller St., Kimberly Lata to Lizette Lopez-Ruberte, $77,250.

• 5 Ruhl, Janice Borzillieri; Dale Zuchlewski; Florence Zuchlewski; Florence M. Zuchlewski to Ismoil S. Mukhtasov, $77,000.

• 217 Cable St., Stanley W. Obstarczyk to Faly Sy, $72,000.

• 110 Geary St., Richard J. Scheck to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $70,000.

• 53 York, Hajia Noor Awsheikh to Four Points Property Management LLC, $70,000.

• 398 Hoyt, Michael John Tyrell; Michael John Tyrrell to Meghan Eileen Betyn; James Patrick Blake, $70,000.

• 20 Rosedale, Saree Properties LLC to S&b Housing LLC, $69,500.

• 125 Kensington, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Arsul Corp, $69,000.

• 42 Progressive, 25 Bid LLC to Bsn Capital Investments LLC, $65,000.

• 286 Cable, Lisa Chiari; Chrissy Rushok; Paul Rushok; Paul E. Rushok; Rose Mary Rushok; Pam Sutherland to Jose Urrutia Jr., $63,000.

• 275 Riley, Queen City Invest LLC to Abdullah Sakib, $61,500.

• 39 Juniata P, Janice Radder; Janice J. Radder to Mary Clare Fahey; Theresa E. Kelly, $60,000.

• 86 Rogers, Ariyeh P. Diamond to S&b Housing LLC, $60,000.

• 304 Holly, City of Buffalo to Redbird Properties LLC, $59,000.

• 60 Midway, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Abdullah Kafi, $53,000.

• 95 Zelmer, Buffalo Edge LLC to Rafia Akhter, $53,000.

• 146 Longnecker, Henson Property Holdings LLC to Igor Zilberleyt; Liese Zilberleyt, $50,000.

• 281 Emslie, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Emdadul Hoque, $50,000.

• 414 Seventh St., Joseph Murawski; Lucy Riggie Murawski to Weathertight.com Inc, $49,000.

• 504 Woodlawn Ave., Mohammed Yasin to Mohammad I. Iqbal, $46,200.

• 100 Dunlop Ave., Vaknin Holdings LLC to Khaleda P. Hasan, $46,000.

• 149 Arkansas St., 149 Arkansas LLC to Bonkuka Fnu Kwayo Ithe, $45,000.

• 55 Kirkpatrick, Buffalo Edge LLC to S&b Housing LLC, $45,000.

• 401 Germania, Duane Darlak; Duanne Darlak; Daniel P. Schaus to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $44,396.

• 403 Willett St., Brian J. Spranz; Raymond Walter to Esb Group LLC, $44,034.

• 15 Wyandotte Ave., Edward Fiorella; William J. Trask Sr. to Hooks Handyman Services LLC; Lmb Capital Inc, $42,100.

• 220 Lewis, G&g Alpha Properties LLC; G&g Properties-Alpha LLC to S&b Housing LLC, $42,000.

• 201 Weimar, Deborah Haynes to Mak Homes LLC, $40,000.

• 368 Dearborn St., Steel Ridge Holdings LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $40,000.

• 21 Linwood Terr, Pamela A. Bartlett; Peter M. Bartlett to Vintage Homes Buffalo LLC, $39,370.

• 44 Albert Ave., Michael Hurley to Hzmy LLC, $38,000.

• 410 Hinman, Lena L. Nigro to Lawrence R. Mackey Jr., $27,000.

• 905 Northland Ave., Andrew-Jeanette Properties LLC to Lubu Buffalo Inc, $24,000.

• 17 Clifford, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Ramanand Geer; Renata Machniewicz, $22,000.

• 234 Keystone, City of Buffalo to Zahanara Begum, $21,000.

• 19 Pomona, Dawn Lopez to Richard Willard, $20,000.

• 516 Sherman, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Stephon Marks, $19,000.

• 59 Richlawn, Betech Moshe Jaim Srugo to Tania Kausar, $18,000.

• 22 Ruhland, Venelda Robinson to Kalla B. Muazam; Nelmi Abdul Rahman, $12,500.

• 52&56&58 Nash St., City of Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency to Michigan Broadway LLC, $12,150.

• 66 Inter Park Lane, Nurul Amin to S+m 1984 Corp, $10,000.

• 167 Kingsley St., Nurul Amin to S+m 1984 Corp, $8,000.

• 138 Mohr, Masud Rana to Masud Rana; Ripon Md Mosharef Hossain, $7,500.

• 102 Detroit, Latoya Washington to Tatanka Group Builders Inc, $7,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 100 Lordan Drive, Nicholas J. Giambra to Zachary E. Maryniewski, $239,900.

• 31 Ely Road, Dawn M. Crance; Dawn M. Crone; Scott E. Crone to Daniel M. Doyle, $238,000.

• 40 Barbados Drive, Gregory J. Mittner to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, $190,000.

• 40 Barbados Drive, American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Dorothy H. Sikorski; Francis B. Sikorski, $190,000.

• 10 St Joan Lane, Mathew S. Hilderbrandt; Chelsea N. Weaver to Emily Rankin; Michael Roy, $185,220.

• 40 Yvonne Ave., Unisource Realty LLC to Caroline Karanas, $181,500.

• 22 Claudette, David D. Dzierba Jr. to Darren R. Hartman; Sharon A. Hartman, $175,000.

• 82 Suzette Drive, Christina M. Dawson to Harold C. Fishback, $175,000.

• 63 Rondelay Drive, Lmb Capital Inc to Roman Bolubash, $165,000.

• 18 Mona Court, David J. Bilotta; Deborah L. Bilotta to Ali Adam Ahmed, $161,777.

• 62 Kemp Ave., Angel Schneider to Andrew J. Thamer, $158,900.

• 57 Baywood Drive, Paul J. Dipalma; Stephen Lamantia to Daniel R. Hanna, $143,000.

• 29 Vern Lane, William H. Cooke; Martha L. Williams-Cooke to Sarah Lynn Ziolkowski, $142,000.

• 174 Greenway Boulevard, Emily Mcmenamin; Ryan Mcmenamin to Milton Quandt, $140,000.

• 66 Strasbourg Drive, Charles E. Catlin; Christina A. Catlin to Bart M. Grady, $139,900.

• 133 Peinkofer, Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Alexander Torres Class, $130,000.

• 100 Susan Drive, Sanford L. Isham; Sharon A. Isham to Leigh C. Aitcheson, $100,000.

• 44 Meridian, Marian J. Zmozynski; Richard Zmozynski to Peter A. Zmozynski, $95,000.

• 201 Crandon Boulevard, Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to Matthew J. Matla, $93,060.

• 94 Candace Lane, George Bol to Abdulnasser Saleh, $85,000.

• 201 Whitney Place, Vvmm LLC to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $40,000.

• 444 Reiman St., Jeffrey P. Davis to Jeanne M. Davis; Jeremy S. Davis, $37,500.

• 70 Shanley St., Christine Wisniewski; Philip E. Wisniewski to Pikeville Parkway LLC, $28,000.

CLARENCE

• 8907 Willyoungs Overlook, Forbes Homes Inc to Bobbi Sedor, $489,900.

• 46 Sutherland Court, Robert Jorgensen to Lola Chiappara Trust 053019, $356,000.

• 8794 Stahley Road, Susan M. Klug to Amanda J. Brown; Martin D. Brown, $275,000.

• 8805 Sheridan Drive, Panna H. Shelawala to Jenna Goldsmith, $212,000.

• 5546 Meadowglen, Alvino Battistoni; Kristin Battistoni to Alberto F. Monegro; Helen Z. Monegro, $168,000.

• 8073 Goodrich Road, George C. Boskat; George C. Boskat Jr.; Jerri L. Boskat to Ryan Kazmark, $134,000.

• 5328 Glenview Drive, Spaulding Green LLC to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $129,900.

• 5357 Glenview Drive, Spaulding Green LLC to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $129,900.

• 8971 Marcos Hideaway, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $125,000.

• 8971 Marcos Hideaway, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Anthony M. Mirabella; Lauren K. Mirabella, $125,000.

• 5328 Glenview Drive, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Luay Dawood; Lourin Yalda, $123,000.

• 7545 Salt Road, Jennifer S. Farrell; Justin D. Reimondo; Lauren M. Reimondo to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $113,893.

• 5357 Glenview Drive, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Seram Nganbiton Devi; Prasenjit Dey, $112,900.

• 9360 Willow Wood, Rita A. Haas; William L. Haas Jr. to William L. Haas III, $100,000.

COLDEN

• 7186 State Road, Km&co Inc; Festival Properties LLC to Christina H. Barusic; Richard L. Barusic, $86,500.

• 8448 Knapp Road, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Amber Lockhart; Robert Lockhart, $39,000.

CONCORD

• 10901 Glenwood Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2006-Wm3 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates&see to Kim Lata, $122,759.

EDEN

• 8644 Hammond Drive, Ashley Gretzler; Nannette T. Mcpherson; Nannette T. Putnam; Putnam Peter D Dec to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, $87,000.

• P/o 2139 Southwestern Boulevard, St Vincents Roman Catholic Church Society of North Evans to Rdj Development LLC, $8,000.

ELMA

• 491 North Davis Road, Ann P. Starke; Ann Penfield Starke to Adam Chase Martin, $397,000.

• 771 Maple Road, Carol Rebl; Vincent Rebl to Madeline M. Lutter; Stephen Q. Lutter, $275,000.

• 6260 Clinton St., Carol A. Gaspar to Dillon Bond, $133,000.

EVANS

• 9408 Elmwood St., Elizabeth C. Duzen; William T. Duzen to Lindsey Marie Quillen; Vincent K. Quillen, $179,000.

• 8678 North Main St., John Apgar to Christopher W. Clarke, $88,000.

• 1233 Peppertree Drive, Kathleen Atti; Louis Atti to Kristina Atti, $70,000.

• 7321 Versailles Road, Lisa Convery; Patrick T. Convery; Patrick Thomas Convery; Richard F. Digiacomo to Lmb Capital Inc, $49,501.

GRAND ISLAND

• 65 Schwegler Road, Luis Ezquerro; Regina M. Guenther to Philip J. Schmehling, $124,500.

• 1951 Broadway, Nicholas J. Demicke; Olga A. Demicke to John F. Obrien; Marlene J. Obrien, $85,100.

HAMBURG

• 5370 Camp Road, Bw Rri I LLC to Wolfsburg Holdings LLC, $1,850,000.

• 4183 Ridgefield Terrace, Justin J. Cook to Lauren K. Gibson; Michael R. Gibson, $450,000.

• 5136 Bayview Road, Lauren K. Gibson; Michael R. Gibson to Joseph Norman Eberhardt, $355,000.

• 2292 Agassiz Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Melissa M. Todd; Nicholas J. Todd, $335,574.

• 5395 Oakridge Drive, David B. Hogan; James M. Hogan; John J. Hogan; Sally K. Hogan; Mary P. Langan; Ann L. Mcfeely to Margaret D. Rafter, $275,000.

• 57 Mark Ave., Tammy Bartokvich to Benjamin V. Smith, $199,900.

• 1593 South Bend Lane, Jennifer M. Ruh to Frank Geroski; Tami Geroski, $185,000.

• 1591 Sundance Trl, David Mcdowell; Richard Mcdowell to Christine Ann Luciani-Smith, $163,000.

• 5877 Lakecrest Drive, Loren M. Newman to Kathleen A. Lanyzs; Michael J. Lanyzs, $109,900.

• Vacant land Greenfield Pkwy N, Rose Marie Nicotra to Raymond Costa, $12,500.

LACKAWANNA

• 1654 Abbott Road, 1654 Abbott Road LLC to Yeah No LLC, $575,000.

• 86 Smith Drive, Colin J. Kelly to Faisal Ahmed; Lovely Ahmed, $170,000.

• 39 Norfred Drive, Irene I. Bakowski to Nasser Saeed, $110,000.

• 39 Currant Ave., HUD to Ingrid Velarde Hervias, $40,000.

LANCASTER

• 46 Rehm, Jennifer A. Pastore to Michael R. Forgione; Molly E. Forgione, $332,000.

• 4 Red Clover Lane, Morris Trust 030920 Tr to Kaitlyn L. Burton; Richard F. Burton, $300,000.

• 134 Slate Bottom Drive, Thomas A. Adymy to Jennifer Pastore, $211,000.

• 32 Summit St., Renee Hartinger; Russell E. Zuppelli to Danielle Blasz, $146,000.

• 54 Garfield St., Paul Dell; Kimberly M. Hunt; Thomas M. Hunt to 6831 Seneca St. LLC, $77,900.

• 36-38 Main St., Gregory A. Sojka; Spencer P. Sojka; Stephen J. Sojka to Alison B. Zehler, $69,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 5867 Barnum Road, Diane R. Koehler to Cmk Builders of Alden Inc, $44,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 17 Pleasant Ave., Mark Gajkowski to Sarah E. Handley; Brian M. Podleski, $349,000.

• 6 Symphony Circle, Philomina Binsy George; Saby George to Lori B. Mongillo; Patrick M. Mongillo, $315,000.

• 10 Melberry Trail, Bruce Bartz; Bruce W. Bartz; Michelle A. Bartz to Jaclyn R. Mckinivan, $179,000.

• 19 Greenfield St., Lynn Diana Domanowski to Jessica R. Crawford; Tara N. Domanowski, $160,000.

• 3133 Abbott Road, Lauren N. Surowiec to Scott Surowiec, $117,000.

SARDINIA

• 13860 Miller Ave., Joseph N. Eberhardt to Jessica Y. Howell, $177,600.

SPRINGVILLE

• 83 Cattaraugus St., Amanda Rich; Eric Rich to Justin Mccabe, $97,800.

• 24 South Central Ave., James Zielinski; Joyce Zielinski; Patricia Zielinski; Stephen F. Zielinski to Zacharias W. Lundell, $96,000.

• Vacant land North St., Steve Buckley; Steven Buckley to Equity Builders of WNY LLC, $13,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 400 Morgan St., Carol A. Moore to Jennifer Ann Baker, $113,000.

• 131 Highland Ave., Bover LLC to Nicholas Cordova, $94,000.

• 44 Ilion, John A. Neuland to Charlotte M. Hoage, $92,300.

• 215 Morgan St., Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to James E. Mulka, $72,900.

TONAWANDA

• 1965 Sheridan Drive, Hearst Holdings Inc to 1965 Sheridan Drive LLC, $770,000.

• 28 Alder Place, Kish Rose Ann L to Christopher P. Cartone; Stacie M. Cartone, $230,000.

• 58 Hampton Parkway, Robert P. Green to Anne E. Ryan; James M. Ryan, $207,500.

• 16 St Clare Terrace, Dean M. Belson; Renee A. Belson to Michael C Battaglia Supplemental Needs Trust Tr, $202,000.

• 681 Woodland Drive, Coryn J. Mittiga; Ricky A. Mittiga to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, $185,000.

• 681 Woodland Drive, American International Relocations Solutions LLC to Torrey Rashod Washington, $185,000.

• 39 Fowler Ave., Duane Barwell; Thomas Barwell to Alia Nehan Syed, $168,000.

• 329 Kinsey Ave., WNY Development Inc to Kaitlin M. Incorvia, $168,000.

• 237 Tremont Ave., Tonya L. James-Linneball; Michael Linneball to Ashley L. Abate; Scott A. Abate, $155,375.

• 1935 Parker Boulevard, Shelley L. Beck; Jeffrey B. Fyvie; Timothy Fyvie to Nicholas R. Fyvie, $155,000.

• 301 Westgate Road, David Relyea to Brent Taylor, $150,000.

• 117 Bering Ave., Beverly E. Grisanti; Beverly Grisanti to Nicholas Jones; Elena Puccio, $145,000.

• 365 Fairfield Ave., David Lattuca; Edward Lattuca; Edward J. Lattuca to Anthony J. Lobuglio, $130,000.

• 106 Waverly Ave., Wheel Chair Home dba; Wheel Chair Home For Incurables; Wheel Chair Home Inc dba to Aaron Kosowski, $102,000.

• 125 Grand Island Boulevard, Arista Development LLC to Rc Jordan Properties LLC, $100,000.

• 23 Lyndale Ave., Gary Stanton; Lucy M. Stanton to Katherine L. Burtis; William J. Burtis, $90,000.

• 87 Avon Road, HSBC Bank USA NA to Daniel Glushefski, $86,000.

• 475 Montrose Ave., Dorianne J. King; Michael R. King to Scott Walters, $80,000.

• 198 Floradale Ave., Cheryl Raffel to Thomas W. Mundier, $80,000.

• 76-80 Curwood Court, Wanda M. Douglass; William T. Douglass Jr. to Americ Properties LLC, $70,000.

WALES

• Vl Center Line Road, Brian W. Huckle; Debbie Huckle to Gary Laidman; Jennifer Laidman, $25,000.

WEST SENECA

• 180 Center Road, Lewan Enterprises Inc to Moran Stock Properties LLC, $458,000.

• 28 Veronica Drive, Homes By Walter Inc to Christina M. Brown; Thomas A. Brown, $328,000.

• 430 Meadow Drive, Irene F. Watterson; Raymond C. Watterson to Jennifer Ann Bortz; Joseph J. Bortz, $240,000.

• 20 Marycrest Lane, Roy M. Priestley; Roy M Priestley Living Trust 052594 Tr to Megan E. Williams; Owen C. Williams, $187,500.

• 47 Highland Ave., Mega Buffalo LLC to Howard H. Brittain III; Janet M. Brittain, $170,000.

• 153 Woodward Drive, Cathleen A. Barron; Charlene A. Brooks; Charles W. Hayes II; Coleen A. Wagner; Christine A. Wesley to Melody Mathias, $168,000.

• 174 Barnsdale Ave., 6831 Seneca St. LLC to Michael Sussman; Stephanie Sussman, $165,000.

• 760 East&west Road, Amanda R. Hellinger; Matthew Postles Heyd to Tara L. Zimmerman, $155,000.

• 134 Electric Ave., Carol Galbo; Paul Hatt to Damien M. Crance; Dawn M. Crance, $90,000.