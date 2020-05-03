DUROW, Albert F., Jr.

DUROW - Albert F., Jr. Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest April 30, 2020, beloved husband of the late Shirley A. (nee Batt) Durow; devoted father of Candace (Stephen) Holtham, Dean (Sandra) Durow and the late Wayne Durow; cherished grandfather of Sarah (Mark) Napolitano, Andrew Durow, Joshua Durow and Chelsea (Mark) Doherty; adored great-grandfather of Carmine Napolitano, Gabriel Napolitano and Mairin Doherty; loving son of the late Albert F. (Mary) Durow Sr.; dear brother of the late Sandra Salm and Dwight (Rilla) Salm; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com