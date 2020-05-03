Deaths Death Notices
DROS, John William
DROS - John William Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 28, 2020, at age 90, beloved husband of 65 years to Ruth Ann (nee Meier) Dros; devoted father of David John Dros and Susan Marie (James A.) Miller; loving grandfather of Michael Miller, Amanda (Matthew) Fleming, Danielle Dros, Kevin Miller, Dustin Dros and Nathan Dros; adored great grandfather of Gavin and Colton; dear brother of Dorothy (Donald) Ehlers. Funeral services for immediate family only. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Mr. Dros' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
