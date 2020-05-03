DRACH - Garry L. In Loving Memory of Garry L. Drach Garry L. Drach passed in peace Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 78 in Mason, OH. Garry was born August 1, 1941 to Paul and Marjory (Lamont) Drach in Cortland, NY. He graduated from Lackawanna High School in 1960. After graduation, he went to work as a Steamfitter until he retired in 1998 and was a member of U.A. Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 22 of Buffalo & Western New York. Garry also served his country as a proud veteran of the State National Guard Reserve. He married Gail (ne;e Burger), the love of his life, in 1964 in Buffalo, NY, who survives him. Garry is also survived by son Gregory and wife Elena of Liberty Twp, OH; and daughter Melissa and husband Steve Shepard of Mason, OH. Garry was also loving grandfather to Alexander Drach, Larissa Drach and Daniel Drach. Garry was predeceased by father, Paul and sister Paula Winicki and is survived by his mother, Marjory and brother, Robert both of St. Augustine, FL. In addition to having been a loving father and spouse, Garry was also a passionate outdoors man, a handy 'Mr. Fix It' and academic. He was a long-standing member of the Highland Rod & Gun club, an avid bicyclist, and golfer. He was always happy to spend time with family and friends on home improvement projects. In addition to being mechanically inclined, Garry continued his education by graduating with an associate degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Erie Community College in 1992. A memorial service will be held in the future when family and friends will be allowed to gather again. Garry's ashes will be lovingly placed with departed family members in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel cemetery in Cheektowaga, NY. The family requests that people make donations in support of the Alzheimer's Association, in lieu of sending flowers.