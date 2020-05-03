DOWNING, John F. Sr.

DOWNING - John F., Sr. Passed away peacefully, April 26, 2020, at the age of 88. John is survived by his wife Sarah (Doran), with whom he shared 64 years of marriage; beloved father of Constance D. (Brian) Millard, Michael A. (Michele) and Daniel A. (Laura); predeceased by his beloved son, Dr. John F. (Karen) Downing; survived by 12 loving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear brother of Thomas (Charlotte) Downing and the late Joanne (late Joseph) Giangreco, Suzanne (late David) Runyan, Maureen (Donald) Murray, Robert F. (late Suzanne) and Franklin (late Dolores) Downing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mark's Church later this summer, when the family can gather and Celebrate a Life well lived. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of John F. Downing, Sr., to St. Joseph Collegiate Institute, 845 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14223. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com