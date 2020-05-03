DORGE - William Herbert "Bill"

William "Bill" Herbert Dorge passed away on April 20, 2020 from complications due to a stroke. Bill was 91 years old. Bill is survived by his wife Doreen Fulsom Dorge. Bill and Doreen have been married for 65 years. Bill is also survived by three sons, William Daryl Traina-Dorge, Eric Fulsom Dorge (Carol), and Gregory Geigels Dorge (Jackie). Bill is survived by grandchildren Justin Cantara, Jennifer Tesfaye (Jonathon), Brandon Dorge and Stephen Traina-Dorge. Bill was a lifelong resident of Buffalo, New York. He was born in Our Lady of Victory Hospital, Lackawanna, New York, on March 4, 1929 to his parents William Dorge and Ida (Sipos) Dorge. Bill's siblings were, the late sister Alice Sands (Robert) and brother, the late David Dorge (Dorothy). Bill was age at nine when his father died. Being the eldest, he helped support his family by delivering papers for the Buffalo Courier-Express, while growing up in Woodlawn, New York. At 16, he was employed by the South Buffalo Railroad. He quit his job during the Korean War and enlisted in the service. He served his country honorably for four years in the US Navy on the ice breaker U.S.S. Staten Island. When discharged, he was rehired by the South Buffalo Railroad. Bill married the love of his life, Doreen Fulsom on August 27, 1955 and moved to South Buffalo. Bill changed jobs and was hired by Bethlehem Steel from where he retired 45 years later as an Instrument Technician. He was also employed part time by the Erie County Library where he served as a security guard at the Dudley Branch Library in South Buffalo and worked every election day for 10 years for the Erie County Board of Elections. Bill volunteered as docent for 10 years at the Buffalo Naval Park and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Freemasons. Bill attended Woodlawn Elementary and Woodlawn High Schools. Classical music, art, literature, and travel were Bill's passion along with his endearing love for his family and friends. He loved his life, and the people he shared it with. Bill will be dearly missed and remembered by all. All Donations: SPCA, Serving Erie County 300 Harlem Road West Seneca, NY. 14224 (716) 875-7360