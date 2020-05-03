DiLIBERTO, Mary A. (Bova)

May 2, 2020, age 91, beloved wife of the late Joseph J. DiLiberto; loving mother of Rose (Richard) Mendolera and the late John J. DiLiberto; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of Josephine (late Joseph) Dublino, Rosemarie (Edward) Carni and predeceased by Mary Bova, Bertha Bova, Nancy (late John) Yormick, Rudolph (late Bernice) Bova, Frances (late Samuel) Emmanuele and John (late Betty) Bova; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private interment in United German & French Cemetery. A Memorial Mass at Holy Spirit Church will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Mary's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com