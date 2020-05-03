DiGIULIO, Carolyn Ann (Clark)

Age 71, of the City of Tonawanda, April 25, 2020, at her residence, devoted mother of Patricia (David) Smith and Anthony (Stephanie) DiGiulio II; loving grandmother of Haley, Abbie, Katie, Jaymi, Dominic and Dillon; former wife of Anthony DiGiulio; daughter of the late John and Mary Clark; sister of Pat (Steve) Brumley and the late John Clark; sister-in-law of Doris Clark; also survived by nieces and nephews. In keeping with Carolyn's wishes, there will be no prior visitation or Funeral Service. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com