DiDOMENICO, Nancy A. (Boettcher)

April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. DiDomenico; devoted mother of Jeffrey (Lisa) DiDomenico and Jack (Caroline Sauer) DiDomenico; cherished grandmother of Alex and Anthony DiDomenico; loving daughter of the late Theodore and Alice (nee Fabian) Boettcher; dear sister of the late James Boettcher; sister-in-law of Doris Boettcher; also survived by dear relatives and friends. A Private Funeral was arranged by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Share your online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com