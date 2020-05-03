DIANA, Betty J. (Valenti)

DIANA - Betty J. (nee Valenti)

Of Bedford, TX and Buffalo, NY. Went home to the Lord on April 23, 2020, dearest daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Valenti; beloved mother of Gilbert Valenti Hernandez; loving sister of Ronald Valenti, Elaine Bolla, Renee (Terry) Dolan and the late Nancy Valenti; survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Will be greatly missed by her furry companion Sophia her precious guardian angel the kitty cat. With special love and gratitude to her guardian angels, Maria Hernandez and Lisa Westfield for their love, kindness and compassion. "Where life begins & love never ends." She will be at rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com