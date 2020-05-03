Deaths Death Notices
GESARE Di GESARE - Donald C. May 1, 2020, age 89, beloved son of the late Samuel and Angelina (nee Iacuzzo) Di Gesare; loving brother of the late Kenneth (Carol) Di Gesare and Joseph (Rosella) Di Gesare; also survived by his first cousin Barbara (Jack) Dorn and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Donald was a United States Navy Korean War veteran. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Donald's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
