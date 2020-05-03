DEVINE, Carol Marie (Gondek)

DEVINE - Carol Marie (nee Gondek)

Of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of West Seneca, NY, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, with her family by her side. Born on April 9, 1948 to the late Irene (nee Podsiadlo) and Henry Gondek of Lancaster; beloved wife of over 51 years to William J. Devine; much loved mother of Kevin (Leeann) Devine, Kathy (late Sean) Thompsen, Brian (Gina) Devine, and the late Gregory Devine; cherished grandmother of Parker, Garrett, Jack, Nora, Brady, and Emily; dear sister of Regina (Thomas) Harmon and the late Barbara Gondek; loving daughter-in-law of Dorothy (late William) Devine. Carol will be fondly remembered by relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian burial and Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Carol's memory to the American Stroke Assn.; a division of the American Heart Assn. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME, 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. North, Jacksonville, FL 32225, (904) 641-9755.