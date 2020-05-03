DeMARCO, Sandra S. "Sandy" (Sill)

DeMARCO - Sandra S.

(nee Sill) "Sandy"

Passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 82, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was the beloved wife for 62 years to James C. DeMarco Jr; dear mother to Michelle (Gary) Altieri, James C. (Diane) DeMarco III and Robert J. (Amy) DeMarco; sister of the late Joanne Downing; also survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She attended Buffalo State College. She was a teacher's aide in the Special Education Department at Heritage Heights, taught religion, modeled for Susan Makai's Personal Best and worked in customer service relations at the University at Buffalo. She was an avid volunteer for Camp Good Days and Special Times, The Blind Association, University at Buffalo Women's Club and volunteered at several nursing homes. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Her faith in God was very strong and came through in the happiness and light she brought into everyone's life every day. Donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute in her name would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Sandy's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com