DeBOTH, Patricia A. (Mamon)

DeBOTH - Patricia A. (nee Mamon)

Of North Tonawanda, May 1, 2020, daughter of the late Joseph and Stephania Mamon; beloved wife of Harold DeBoth; dearest mother of Kevin DeBoth and Suzette (James) Vlaovich; loving grandmother of Micheal, Korey and Haley; great-grandmother of Skylar; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. DeBoth retired from the May Company, she was a longtime member of The Ellwood Homemakers. Private Services being held at the convenience of the family. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, online condolences at www.wattengel.com