DALY, Marlene Irene (Norman)

Town of Tonawanda, April 26, 2020, beloved wife of Richard D. Daly; dear mom of Richard Frank (Melanie) Daly and Debbie (Jeff) Pickel; loving grandma of Kimberly (Brian), Allison (Alex), Frank Richard, Marie Marlene, Cassandra, Rylie and twins, due in July; great-grandmother of Brynlee and Cameron; dear daughter of the late Frank (late Agnes) Norman; dear aunt of Donald, Carol, Karen, Kevin, Mark and many more nieces, nephews and cousins. A Private Service was held. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Mrs. Daly was an Executive Secretary to Armand Castellani and Savino Nanula, CEOs of Tops Markets. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.