CZAJKA, Joseph F.

CZAJKA - Joseph F. April 18, 2020, age 81 of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of the late Sylvia (nee Tysiac) Czajka; loving father of David (Alexandra Rivas) and Doreen (James) Gates; cherished grandfather of Spencer (Jillian) and Emily; brother of the late Mary Galas, Lorraine Williams, Norman and Thomas; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The family of Joseph would like to thank the staff at Heathwood Assisted Living for their kindness and care of him. Joe was a retiree of Quebecor Graphics. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and going to flea markets, to find treasures for his many collections. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.