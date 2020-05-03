CURLEY, Jean (Salerno)

April 27, 2020, age 90, formerly of Sun Valley, CA, loving mother of the late Micheline Zimmer and Anthony J. Briel; dear step-mother of Pamela Premo of Canada; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Endress of CA; caring daughter of the late Anthony and Michelina (nee LaFratta) Salerno; dear sister of Anthony (Jacqueline), Jack (Louise), Robert (Sandra) Salerno and the late Madeline (laste Edward) Torraca and Rosemarie (late Edmund) Brundage; also survived by nieces and nephews; Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.AMIGONE.com