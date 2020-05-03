COMSTOCK, Darlene G. (Ford)

COMSTOCK - Darlene G.

(nee Ford)

April 28, 2020 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of David W. Comstock; dear mother of Ron (Sherry) Eagle, John (Lynne) Eagle, David M. Comstock and the late Doreen Eagle; loving grandmother of Ashli, AllysaRae, Cassandra, Tiffany, Cheyenna, Garrett, Nelson and Emerson Eagle; sister of Vern (Kathleen) Ford; also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and her four legged furry grand babies Avenger and Jedi. Due to the current health restrictions a Celebration of Darlene's Life will be held at a future time. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com