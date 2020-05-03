COLLINS, Preston W. "Butch"

Collins - Preston W. "Butch"

April 25, 2020, of Orchard Park, NY, beloved husband of the late Rose "Sita" Collins; devoted father of Daniel Collins and Kathleen (Gerald) Hayes; cherished grandfather of Lukas and Korey Rose (Brian) Hayes; dear son of the late Edward and Violet (nee Dell) Collins; loving brother of two brothers and two sisters. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075. Online condolences can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com