Of Amherst, entered into rest on April 25, 2020, at the age of 88, and was laid to rest on May 1, 2020, beloved wife of the late Mose Cliett; devoted mother of Winters Miles, Sr., Amanda (Keith) Parker, the late William Miles, Jr. and the late Mosetta Cliett; cherished grandmother of eleven grandchildren, twenty nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; dear sister of Mable, Charity and Georgia; also survived by a host of wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Services Private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com