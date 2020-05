CLEMONS, Derek A.

CLEMONS - Derek A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 29, 2020, devoted father of Marissa, Derek and David Clemons; loving son of Juanita Clemons; cherished grandson of Dolores Clemons; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com