CISZEWSKI, Barbera A. (Konieczny)

Of North Tonawanda, entered into eternal life Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 80, beloved wife of 59 years, to Ronald J. Ciszewski; devoted mother of Gary R. Ciszewski; daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (nee Schindler) Konieczny. Barbara was a past President of the former St. Joseph's R. C. Church, North Tonawanda Altar Society and a Member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church North Tonawanda Altar Society. Barbara was the Administrative Assistant to the Niagara County Healthy Heart Program of the American Red Cross. Private Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, (692-0271).