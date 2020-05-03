CICERO, Jerome Hutton "Jerry"

CICERO - Jerome Hutton "Jerry"

Unexpectedly, May 1, 2020, age 77. Beloved husband of 44 years to Beverly (nee Mateja) Cicero; devoted father of Chandra (late Stephen N. Jr.) Harris and John (Emily) Cicero; loving grandfather of Charlie, Heidi, Eli, and Morgan; dearest brother of Sherman (Julie) Womelsdorf and Allen Cicero; dear brother-in-law of Dennis (Diane) Belote and Daniel (Debra) Klun; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Jerry was the Founder of New Era Heating & Cooling, his family run business in East Amherst, NY for more than 40 years. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Jerry's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com