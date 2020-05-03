CHRISTY, Arthur Charles

CHRISTY - Arthur Charles It is with sadness that we announce that Arthur Charles Christy, a 40-year long friend of Bill W., peacefully left for his last meeting on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. Art was born on June 30th, 1931. His parents were Virginia and Albert Christy. He attended military school at Manlius Preparatory School before serving in the U.S. Air Force. He earned a BA degree from SUNY at Buffalo. Art then enjoyed a long career in dry goods as a Retailing Divisional Merchandising Manager and Buyer finally retiring from Syms Clothing Store in 2012. Art was an only child. Although he never married and had no children of his own, Art is survived by numerous colleagues, associates co-workers and lifelong friends. He will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace Art. A Memorial Service is planned for a date to be announced.