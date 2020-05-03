CHRISTOPHER, Rosemary E. (Johanns)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest May 2, 2020, beloved wife of the late Fred A. Christopher; devoted mother of Marie (late Joseph) Lewandowski, Ross (Catherine) Christopher, John Christopher, Fred Christopher and the late Alan (Joanne) Christopher and Gail (late Greg) Mills; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Hugh Johanns, Francis Johanns and Jo Boetcher. No prior visitation. Private service. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com